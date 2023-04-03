Two Somerset NHS trusts merge to 'provide better care'
- Published
Two NHS trusts have merged to create a new service for Somerset.
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has combined services with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.
The new entity, called Somerset NHS Foundation Trust (SFT), provides community, mental health and learning disability services throughout the county and into Dorset.
Chief executive Peter Lewis said the single organisation would "provide better care for our patients".
He added that it would "ensure that everyone in the county enjoys consistent access to high quality services irrespective of where they live".
Better support
SFT also provides acute services from Yeovil Hospital and Musgrove Park Hospital and a quarter of Somerset's GP practices through its subsidiary Symphony Healthcare Services.
Since it launched on 1 April, teams across the county have joined forces to bolster services including maternity care, dementia treatment and support for rough sleepers.
"Working as one organisation, and therefore eliminating organisational boundaries, puts us in a better position to support people to stay well, give equal priority to mental and physical health, deliver services in the most appropriate setting, helps us to further improve care for our patients and service users and make better use of our resources," explained Mr Lewis.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk