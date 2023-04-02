Parking 'flash mob' in Clevedon in protest over road markings
Residents in Clevedon have staged a parking "flash mob" to protest against changes to road markings on the town's seafront.
North Somerset Council has faced a backlash over the changes, which have introduced a new cycle lane and changed parking arrangements.
Now drivers must park parallel to the promenade instead of looking out to sea.
The council said the new road markings are designed to make the area safer.
On Saturday night, dozens of drivers parked their vehicles over the cycle lane in protest at the changes, and planned to remain there all of Sunday.
Chris Berry, a member of local campaign group Save our Seafront, described the protest as "a peaceful parking flash mob".
Speaking to BBC West, he said: "I can see about 40 cars all enjoying the view of the sea.
"These aren't people who are accustomed to civil disobedience, these are people who feel incredibly strongly about what's happened to their sea front."
The new road markings have been criticised for the line being wavy rather than straight, and for the stretches of beige tarmac separating parking spaces from the cycle lane.
Locals have branded it the "yellow brick road" and said it was not in keeping with the look of the Victorian seafront.
Mr Berry said the he believed the council's motivation for making the changes was to reduce the amount of cars in Clevedon.
"If you reduce the number of cars, you reduce the number of visitors and reduce the amount of money coming into the town," he said.
"Businesses unfortunately are struggling - the reduction in parking is going to have a significant impact on them."
Mr Berry said cyclists are still required to approach and exit the cycle lane via two very busy main roads.
He said residents want to see the changes reversed "back to the sea front that we all loved and enjoyed before this monstrosity happened".
North Somerset Council has been contacted to comment on the protest.
A spokesperson said previously that the changes were designed to make the area safer by helping traffic slow down.
"We expect many more visitors to come to Clevedon after the Pier-to-Pier Way opens later this year, which will bring more walkers and cyclists to the area," they said.
"These works have made the area safer for all and also supports our commitment to provide sustainable travel routes across the area."
