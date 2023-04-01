Woman injured in assault outside Weston-super-Mare nightclub
A woman suffered a facial injury after being punched outside a nightclub in Weston-super-Mare.
The incident occurred at about 04:05 GMT on Richmond Street, close to the seafront, on Sunday 19 February.
Investigators have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
He is described as black, in his 40s, of average build, at least 6ft tall and was wearing a cream jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and dark glasses.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
