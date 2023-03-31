Broomfield murder probe: Family tribute to 'dearly loved' grandma
The family of a "dearly loved" grandmother have paid tribute to her following her death.
Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at Beryl Purdy's home in Broomfield, near Bridgwater in Somerset, on Monday.
The 86-year-old church warden died at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
A man in his 30s was arrested and police enquiries continue.
In a tribute to Mrs Purdy, known as Bez, her family said: "As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.
"Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.
"We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person."
Officers were called to Mrs Purdy's home at about 17:45 BST on Monday.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in the Broomfield area with the assistance of police dogs and the National Police Air Service.
He has since been sectioned and transferred to a secure mental health unit.
Avon and Somerset Police said a mandatory conduct referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct concerning action taken following a missing person report earlier on Monday.