Man due in court on firearms and explosives charges
- Published
A 32-year-old man is due in court accused of possessing a cache of weapons at an address near Weston-super-Mare.
Reed Wischhusen is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with possession of firearms and explosives.
The charges relate to an incident on Wick Road in Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, on 28 November last year.
A man suffered serious chest injuries after being shot by armed police.
Wischhusen, of Wick St Lawrence, faces two counts of possessing a firearm and two counts of possessing ammunition.
He is further charged with possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Det Ch Insp Simon Dewfall, of Avon and Somerset Police's major crime investigation team, said: "We'd like to thank the local community for all the support they've given us during our investigation.
"There is no known risk to the public but should anyone have any concerns then I'd encourage them to contact their neighbourhood team via 101."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, TwitterandInstagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk