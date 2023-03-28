Bridgwater murder investigation: Man arrested after woman dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in her 80s.
Avon and Somerset Police was called to a property in Broomfield, near Bridgwater in Somerset, at around 17:45 BST on Monday, following a report of a burglary in progress.
A woman was found badly injured and later died at the scene, police said.
A man in his 30s was arrested at around 20:40 on Monday and remains in police custody.
He was found in the Broomfield area after assistance from the dog unit and the National Police Air Service.
Specialist crime scene investigators are examining the property and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine how the woman died.
Police said the woman's next of kin had been informed and officers were appealing for anyone with information to come forward.