Injured boy 'put on motorbike without helmet'
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a boy injured in a collision was reportedly placed on a motorbike by its rider and driven away without a helmet.
Police were called to Falkner Street and Midland Road in Gloucester after a motorbike hit a pedestrian at about 15:20 BST.
A motorcyclist then reportedly put the boy on his motorbike and drove off towards Brunswick Road, police said.
The 11-year-old was later taken to hospital by emergency services.
He is being treated for serious leg injuries at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Officers said a man from Gloucester had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and two other driving offences.
Police said a blue Yamaha motorbike with the registration starting RE71 was spotted at the scene.
The rider is believed to have been travelling in a group with other motorcyclists.
Investigators are keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
