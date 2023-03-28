Man injured with glass in assault in Bridgwater bar
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured at a bar.
Officers said the victim was in The Abbey in High Street, Bridgwater at about 00:30 GMT on Sunday 19 March when he was attacked by a man.
He was left with glass cuts and required hospital treatment for his injuries but has since been released to recover at home.
Avon and Somerset Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident.
He has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in The Abbey at the time of the incident and may have witnessed it.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.