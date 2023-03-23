More changes made to Clevedon seafront road markings
- Published
Residents of a Somerset town say they are "flummoxed" after a 350m stretch of beige tarmac was added to its seafront's road overnight.
It is the latest twist in the long-running saga of road markings in Clevedon, which has seen wiggly lines replace the usual straight dashes.
These lines are now being filled in with the coloured tarmac, but locals say it is not clear what it is for.
North Somerset Council said the works were "designed to make the area safer".
Cathy Hawkins, spokeswoman for local campaign group Save Our Seafront, said: "I call it the 'yellow brick road'.
"It's going to confuse motorists, it's going to confuse pedestrians and it's going to confuse cyclists. It looks ridiculous - I couldn't tell you what it's for."
Ms Hawkins continued: "It is not part of the highway code, is it for people to have space to open their car doors, or is it for very thin people to walk on?
"I honestly don't know. I'm flummoxed."
The coloured tarmac features a crossing, which one resident described on Facebook as a "pink cross of despair" while another branded it "vandalism".
One local posted: "Nobody wants it. Nobody asked for it. So why are we putting up with it?"
The works are expected to be completed by Saturday.
Elsewhere, a hollow marking a roundabout that was installed at the junction of Alexandra Road and The Beach in early February was replaced with arrows forming a circle.
It was criticised when it was first installed because cars do not have sufficient space to get around it and must instead drive over the lines.
'Sustainable travel routes'
A spokeswoman for North Somerset Council said: "The new surface road treatment in Clevedon is one of the final parts of the scheme and is designed to make the area safer by helping slow traffic down.
"We expect many more visitors to come to Clevedon after the Pier-to-Pier Way opens later this year, which will bring more walkers and cyclists to the area.
"These works have made the area safer for all and also supports our commitment to provide sustainable travel routes across the area."
The council said the seafront now has seven new crossings, has improved safety for pedestrians and cyclists and will create additional parking.
The spokeswoman added: "The new buff-coloured surface marks new pedestrian crossings, the space between car parking and the cycle lane as well as on the roundabout.
"The material was chosen in consultation with conservation officers and is frequently used in historic environments around the UK, for example Oxford, Bath and London."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk