Wincanton White Horse Hotel set for redevelopment
- Published
A derelict hotel is set to be redeveloped after plans for new homes and a commercial unit were approved.
South Somerset District Council has agreed to revive The White Horse on Wincanton's High Street.
The Grade II listed building - which dates back to 1655 - is in a poor state of repair after its previous owner was declared bankrupt in 2015.
A local councillor urged the new owners to take action after reports of masonry falling into the road.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the newly-approved plans from White Hive Ltd will see the historic structure converted into 13 one and two-bedroom flats.
'Important heritage asset'
A small commercial unit will also be built on the ground floor.
The building is currently on Historic England's "at risk" register, and lies within the Wincanton conservation area - meaning any development must respect the character of the existing architecture.
A council spokesman said: "The benefits of bringing a Grade II-listed building on the High Street back into use… is a highly important consideration.
"The proposed uses of the building are the most viable option for bringing the building into re-use and the various proposed structural and other alterations would help ensure the long-term conservation of this important heritage asset."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk