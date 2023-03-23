Chard: Numatic International gets expansion plan approved
Plans for a major employer to expand have been unanimously approved by councillors.
South Somerset District Council has agreed to let Numatic International Ltd redevelop a vacant plot on Millfield Industrial estate, Chard.
The firm, which makes Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners, employees nearly 1,100 people in the town and local area.
Councillor Dave Bulmer said: "I'm fully supportive of this - in my view, the benefits far outweigh any negatives."
In March 2022, the company applied for permission to take over the former Oscar Mayer site, which closed in August 2021.
Under the plans, a further 215,278 sq-ft (20,000 sq-m) for offices, warehouses and other commercial space will be created.
An injection moulding plant, assembly line area and storage base for raw materials are also included in the plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Martin Wale - whose Blackdown and Tatworth ward includes villages around Chard said: "The site they're taking over was the town's other big employer - when it closed, there was a great worry about employment in Chard, and frankly that has been filled by the applicant.
"They are a very well-respected company worldwide. They're a huge asset to south Somerset and the local economy."
Councillor Sue Osborne said Numatic had "a proven track record" and the council should do everything to help local employment
"We should do everything we can to support and encourage this business to stay in Chard and provide high-quality apprenticeships and jobs for the people of Chard - they deserve nothing less than that", she added.
Construction of the site is expected to begin later this year.
