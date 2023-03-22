Somerset: National Grid energising 36 new T-pylons
- Published
Electricity has begun flowing to homes and businesses through the first new-style pylons in a century.
The National Grid has energised 36 T-pylons between Bridgwater and Loxton.
T-pylons, with a single pole and cross shaped arms, are a third shorter than traditional ones and designed to reduce the impact on the environment and local surroundings.
The network is part of the Hinkley Connection Project, which will help the UK reach carbon net zero by 2050.
Steven Haskayne, project director for National Grid, said: "We're extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone on the Hinkley Connection Project.
"The T-pylons are now reinforcing and strengthening the network in the South West and are ready for the connection of low carbon energy when Hinkley Point C starts generating.
"This new design forms part of our significant investment in the network in England and Wales, adding capacity onto the grid to deliver low carbon electricity to millions of people across the UK to use for years to come, and helping the UK's journey towards net zero."
A further 80 T-pylons will be completed and energised by 2024.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk