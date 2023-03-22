Plan scrapped to develop Taunton Debenhams store
- Published
A plan to build nearly 100 flats on the site of a former department store have been scrapped.
The Debenhams store in Taunton in Somerset closed its doors for the last time on 2 May, 2021.
The store has remained vacant ever since and Ropemaker Properties applied to demolish it and build 92 flats and a smaller shop in its place.
Somerset West and Taunton Council has confirmed the developer has withdrawn the plans.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for economic development, planning and transport, confirmed the news on the council's official Facebook page on Monday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
He said: "The planning application by Ropemaker Properties to demolish the former Debenhams building on North Street, Taunton has been withdrawn by the applicant following an indication that it would be refused by the council."
This means the future of the site on North Street, which closed along with all other Debenhams stores when the retailer went into administration, remains in the balance.
It lies opposite the entrance to Taunton's Independent Quarter and close to the recently-developed Coal Orchard site.
The store is bordered to the north and west by the River Tone and Goodland Gardens.
The plans' withdrawal has been welcomed by campaign group Historic Buildings and Places, which argued the demolition would harm Taunton town centre's heritage and cultural identity.
A spokesman tweeted: "We originally objected to the application noting that the complete loss of the existing Debenhams building would represent harm to Taunton's historic environment through the loss of an attractive historic building and that the new building would be out of keeping in scale and design with the historic urban streetscape."
Taunton residents put forward suggestions in January for how the building should be brought back into use - including an indoor market, a roller rink and a laser tag facility.
