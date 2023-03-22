Somerset man stars in guide dog TV advert
- Published
A man who has benefitted from having guide dogs for nearly a decade says the canine companions have changed his life.
Alex Gosney, from Street in Somerset, is starring in a new fundraising TV advert for charity Guide Dogs.
Mr Gosney developed eyesight issues aged 14, and was eventually diagnosed with mitochondrial myopathy.
He has personally raised £20,000 for the charity in 10 years.
The new Guide Dogs TV advert shows two brothers, whose relationship changes when one begins to love his sight.
Mr Gosney, 51, plays the role of the brother with the visual impairment.
"I didn't know until about five days before we had to go and shoot that I was actually going to be doing it.
"It was fantastic. I was over the moon really, it's a great way to showcase guide dogs and the services they supply," he said.
'Dog gave me confidence'
Mr Gosney's current dog Homer is his second trained animal in nearly a decade.
"I got my first guide dog in the April of 2013, and he totally changed my life.
"He gave me that confidence to go out independently, and gave me the motivation to get up every morning - to feed the dog, to look after him, to take him for a walk, take us for a walk really," he said.
Mr Gosney has also taken up making ceramics by hand and selling them to raise money for Guide Dogs.
"For my mental health, the pottery has been fantastic, socially it's been fantastic, and it's been a way that I can help to raise money for Guide Dogs as well."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk