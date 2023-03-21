Somerset crash: Woman killed in head-on collision
A woman has died in a head-on collision in Somerset.
The black Peugeot 207 the woman was in collided with a grey Hyundai i30 on the A371 near the A359 junction, close to Castle Cary, on Sunday evening.
A man, also in the Peugeot, and a woman driving the Hyundai were both airlifted to hospital where they remain.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of previous contact with the killed woman.
Police urged anyone with information to come forward.
They said the woman's next of kin had been told about her death.
The other woman injured in the crash - which happened at 20:00 GMT on Sunday - suffered potentially life-changing injuries while the man's injuries are not said to be life-threatening.
The road was closed until 05:00 GMT on Monday while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.
