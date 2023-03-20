Weston-super-Mare Sovereign piano brings people together
A piano installed for the public inside a vacant retail unit has been "bringing people together", visitors say.
Inspired by the Channel 4 talent show The Piano, the Piano Zone at the Sovereign Shopping Centre in Weston-Super-Mare, is free for anyone to use.
The piano arrived at the weekend and is available to play until 29 April.
A professional pianist will play for an hour on Saturdays. "You can hear it by the door and it just pulls you in. It's lovely," a shopper called Curtis said.
"A simple piano in a shopping centre can bring people together quite easily. It's fantastic," he added.
The idea was the brain child of the Mayor of Weston-super-Mare, councillor Sonia Russe.
Allowing free access to members of the public, the piano will be housed in an empty retail unit donated by North Somerset Council in conjunction with Weston Town Council, before being moved into the main mall area on Saturdays for a concert pianist to play.
At the opening on Saturday, Sovereign Shopping Centre Manager Alan Smith said people were "stopping and listening", and everyone was welcome to come in and "have a go", regardless "of talent".
Mr Smith the piano would "make a real difference" to people listening and those "who can just come in and have a play."
One pianist called George played for the crowd and said: "I just think it's a fantastic idea.
"So many people walk through the Sovereign centre and you don't know how much talent is walking past."
