Worle fire: Large blaze at Somerset industrial site

Fire as seen from a distanceMartin Woodhouse
Avon Fire & Rescue said it had no estimate for when the fire would be extinguished

A "significant fire" has broken out among waste products at an industrial site in Somerset.

Avon Fire and Rescue said it was called to the fire on Lower Kewstoke Road, Worle, at 20:32 GMT on Saturday.

The fire service has advised local residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Four fire engines are currently dealing with the fire, the force said it was working with local police to control the area.

Photos on social media showed the flames illuminating the night sky over Worle.

Tracy Woodhouse
Local residents have been posting photos of the fire online
Sophia Rose
The fire has illuminated skies in the Somerset village
Aaron Paddy
The fire in also visible in the neighbouring town of Weston-super-Mare

