Hinkley Point housing will 'squeeze' Somerset village - residents
- Published
A Somerset village will be "squeezed on two sides" by accommodation for Hinkley Point C workers, councillors fear.
People in Fiddington raised concerns after a nearby holiday park was granted permission to expand.
Mill Lane Camping and Caravan Park is one of a number of sites being used by Hinkley Point developer EDF Energy to house contractors.
Sedgemoor District Council said the expansion would ensure construction continues at its current rate.
About 8,600 workers will be needed at the height of the new nuclear power station's construction - about 3,000 more than originally anticipated.
Mill Lane lies a short distance from the existing Hinkley Point C (HPC) park and ride facility at Quantock Lakes.
EDF originally hoped it could be expanded by 163 pitches, although following feedback this plan was scaled back to 58 additional caravan pitches on the Glebe Field section of the site.
This is on top of the 53 pitches already in use in the Home Meadow part of the site - bringing the total number of Hinkley Point workers living on site to 111.
Fiddington residents raised their concerns at a meeting of the council's development committee on 7 March, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Not a deal-breaker'
Wayne Hawley, vice-chairman of Fiddington Parish Council, added: "Fiddington is a small village, with no shop, pub or post office.
"It's in danger of being increasingly squeezed on two sides by the expansion of caravan sites at Mill Farm and Quantock Lakes."
Others said the road linking the village to the A39 was too small to be used as a cut-through to Hinkley.
Councillor Alistair Hendry, of Highbridge and Burnham South ward, said more accommodation was needed to reduce delays to the project.
"Hinkley Point C workers are working all day and all night, and they'd only have two trips in and out, notwithstanding the fact there's a bus service.
"Another 58 caravans is not a deal-breaker," he said.
The committee voted to approve the plans by a margin of ten votes to one, with one abstention.