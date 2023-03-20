Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on A30
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash on a rural road.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the single-vehicle collision on the A30 near Cricket St Thomas in Somerset just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday 19 March.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.
The next of kin of the biker, who was riding a silver Honda VFR motorbike, has been informed.
Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the motorbike in the moments beforehand, to get in touch.
