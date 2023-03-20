Taunton surgeon's over-50s Cricket World Cup joy
A sports-loving surgeon said he was "elated" to be competing in the over-50s Cricket World Cup in South Africa.
Krish Subramanian, a specialist in colorectal surgery at Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton, will represent India in the international tournament.
His medical skills were called into use in a tournament last year when he saved the life of an opposition player.
Mr Subramanian's team is aiming make it into the final on 20 March at the Newlands ground in Cape Town.
The surgeon, who has worked in the NHS since 1999 and at the hospital for three years, has enjoyed cricket since he was a teenager. He plays for North Perrott Cricket Club in the West of England Premier League.
He explained India did not play at the last over-50s World Cup in Australia and when he found out about this year's tournament he was eager to be involved.
"Even though India is cricket mad the Indian team went unrepresented," he said.
"There was no set-up for over 50s once you have finished your high level of cricket and nobody knew about it, so we got to know about it from some Australian guys."
He said ex-pats in different countries who were still playing for counties got invitations to join.
"We began training together and visited India to set up more over 50s teams there and we picked the best 18 players to go to the tournament," he added.
Mr Subramanian said training for the cup had helped with his fitness and he had lost 10kg (22lb) to help him perform at his best.
"It was intense exercise and I have done lot of training," he said.
"I'm so elated to have been picked to represent my country as I still have the same enthusiasm for the sport as when I began all those years ago."
The surgeon was called into action in a tournament in Barbados in November when an opposition player collapsed during the closing stages of a tight contest to reach the semi-finals "in last over four runs short of victory".
"The batsman who got out was on the boundary line cheering his side and suddenly he collapsed," said Mr Subramanian.
"I was the only medically-trained doctor there so I rushed over and started CPR because there was no pulse."
He also used a defibrillator on the man who eventually was revived.
"It was a bit scary and most of us thought we'd lost him because he didn't have any pulse and he was unresponsive," he said.
