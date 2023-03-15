Wells Road to close for sewer network repairs
Rolling road closures are due to begin in Somerset while repairs are carried out on the sewer network.
The works are expected to close the B3139 Wells Road, near Wookey for up to three days, Wessex Water said.
During this period, the water supplier will carry out essential work to seal manholes between Henton and Bleadney.
The company said a diversion would be put in place along the A371 and B3151 Cheddar Road for the duration of the closure.
The closure will be lifted in the evenings before being reinstated in the daytime.
Residents living within the closed area, as well as pedestrians and emergency vehicles, will still be permitted access.
A Wessex Water spokesperson said: "We need to close this road for a short period of time to ensure the work to seal manholes can be completed as quickly and safely as possible.
"We apologise for any delays to journeys caused by this closure and ask them to take into account the extra time they might need using the diversions in place.
"We expect the work to be finished by Friday, 17 March, at the latest.
"We have written to residents and businesses in the area to inform them about the work.''
