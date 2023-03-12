Long Ashton: Sudden death of woman 'not suspicious' - police
- Published
The sudden death of a woman is no longer believed to be suspicious, police say.
Officers were called to an address in Long Ashton, North Somerset, at around 12:50 GMT on Friday.
Paramedics had been attending an incident in Providence Lane and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was arrested in connection with the incident but has now been released without charge.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Following a forensic post-mortem, we now believe the circumstances of the death to be non-suspicious.
"The man who had been arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.
"We will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.