Somerset stretch of A37 shuts overnight for repairs
- Published
A stretch of the A37 will shut for repairs overnight.
Somerset County Council will close the A37 Fosse Way in Pylle overnight on 10 March to undertake "urgent repairs and patching work".
The closure will be in force from 18:30GMT until 07:30 to "ensure that the road is safe and in good condition for motorists", the council said.
A diversion will be in place along the A361 to Glastonbury and through the villages east of Street.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said: "We understand that roadworks can be inconvenient for motorists, but we want to assure everyone that this work is necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of A37 Fosse Road."
Motorists wishing to travel southbound on the A37 towards Yeovil and the A303 will be diverted west along the A361 to Glastonbury and pick up the A39 to Street, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They will then head south along the B3151 towards Somerton, take Reynalds Way at Compton Dundon, pick up the B3153 through Keinton Mandeville and re-join the A37 at Lydford-on-Fosse.
