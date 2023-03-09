Man in court charged with murder of Somerset grandfather
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 89-year-old grandfather.
James O'Connor, 44, from Hilltown, in Dundee, Scotland, appeared in Yeovil Magistrates Court earlier but did not enter a plea.
Frederick Burge was found dead in his home off George Street, Glastonbury, Somerset, on Sunday 26 February.
Mr O'Connor has been held in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.