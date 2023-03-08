Glastonbury murder inquiry: Man charged with murdering 89-year-old
A man has been charged with the murder of an 89-year-old grandfather.
James O'Connor, 44, from Hilltown, in Dundee, has been charged with the murder of Frederick Burge, whose body was found at an address in Glastonbury on 26 February.
Mr O'Connor remains in police custody and will appear before Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Two other men who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge, police said.
Major Crime Investigation Team Senior Investigating Officer, Supt Gary Haskins, said: "We continue to support Mr Burge's family and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.
"We've worked tirelessly to secure this charge and I'd like to thank the community in Glastonbury for their patience while we've carried out our enquiries as well as those who have assisted with them."
