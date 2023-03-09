Langport shop locks doors due to anti-social behaviour
A business in Langport said they are facing anti-social behaviour from teenagers.
The owners of the One Stop shop said they have to lock the doors early on a nightly basis because of the intimidating behaviour.
One woman working at the shop said the teenagers were shouting, name-calling and threatening staff.
"We have all been threatened to the point of a death threat," she said. "It does scare you."
"If you are walking home, they could follow you home," she added. "We do have some staff that do not feel safe walking home."
Avon and Somerset Police said they "do not underestimate the huge impact intimidating behaviour and other antisocial acts has on the community".
Sgt Roseanna Green, from Avon and Somerset Police, added: "We have increased the number of high-visibility patrols in an effort to prevent further occurrences and we'll continue to work closely with the community and businesses to reduce the problem.
"It is important to recognise though it is a small minority of youths who are responsible for this antisocial behaviour and appropriate targeted action will be taken against those responsible."
Staff at the shop feel that more should be done.
"In my opinion, something bad is going to happen and it will be too late," one staff member said.
