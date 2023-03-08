Bridgwater Carnival club wins award for Jubilee Pageant cart
A carnival club that took part in the Queen's Jubilee Pageant has been given a national award.
Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival has been named the winner of the People's Choice category in the Creative Lives Award.
The crew won after just under 12,500 votes were cast by the public.
Dave Stokes, publicity director for the carnival, said they were "delighted" with the win and the public vote "makes it even more special".
Bridgwater Guy Fawkes carnival, which takes place ever November, is one of the largest illuminated carnival processions in Europe.
In 2022, the many clubs that make up the carnival procession put aside their traditional rivalries to collaborate on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
'Significance' after Queen's death
Creative Lives, the charity which champions community and volunteer-led arts activity, held its annual awards on 7 March at the Aspire venue in Leeds.
The Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival was one of 12 creative groups across the UK and Ireland recognised for the way they engage with their local communities.
Mr Stokes said: "There is no doubt that Jubilation [the Jubilee pageant cart] really captured the mood of the nation at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant and following the sad passing of Elizabeth II just a few months later the royalty-themed carnival cart brought an even greater significance and purpose.
"The 'carnivalites' involved with the Jubilation project will never forget the experience and have fond memories which will last a lifetime.
"The cart represents everything which is great about Bridgwater Carnival, the Somerset Carnivals and the South West, and on behalf of everybody involved with the project we would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person who voted for Jubilation."
Other winners recognised in the awards ceremony included Mental Inkness, joint winner of the Peer Award for Excellence, and African and Caribbean Elders in Scotland, who won the Celebrating Diversity Award.