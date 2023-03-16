Campaign to recruit more Somerset care workers
To tackle the shortage of care workers, a campaign is highlighting the value of caring roles amid a backdrop of NHS strikes for junior doctors over pay.
The Time to Care campaign uses carers' stories to inspire more people to become care workers.
There are currently up to 1,500 care worker vacancies in Somerset.
Marc Rayner at Green Days Day Care said he thought the shortage was due to low pay and "being overworked" but for him the rewards outweighed any challenges.
The campaign in Somerset, Gloucestershire and Bristol comes after nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland held the largest strike of its kind in NHS history in December.
Thousands of junior doctors in England have also started a three-day strike over pay and conditions.
Mr Rayner said: "I have known a lot of friends in care that have become disheartened by lack of pay and being overworked.
"It depends on where you go and who you work for," he said.
"I have worked with people with learning difficulties my entire career, starting off in an educational setting and then moving onto adult care.
"I couldn't imagine doing anything else to be honest.
"Knowing that you are making a difference to someone's day is all the reward that you need."
Care work can include supporting older people, disabled people and people with learning disabilities.
Typical tasks include providing personal care, assisting with jobs in the home, and getting people involved in social activities.
Councillor Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's executive member for adult social care, said: "We want to support our care providers to recruit and retain high quality care staff.
"Working in care is challenging but it can also be hugely fulfilling and rewarding."
Julia Ross, chief executive of NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group, added: "We know there will be many people out there at the moment reconsidering their options as a result of the pandemic - perhaps looking for more fulfilling work where they can make a direct impact on people's lives or thinking about sectors which offer greater flexibility.
"We are asking those people to consider the care sector and make a difference for people in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire."
