Taunton boy, 12, suffers burns to head and eye in assault
- Published
A 12-year-old boy suffered burns to his head and eye socket during an assault, according to police.
The incident happened at around 17:00 GMT on Wednesday 22 February, in the area of Wellsprings Park in Taunton, Somerset.
He was treated at hospital, but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
Avon and Somerset Police would like to speak to any witnesses.
Officers believe there were up to four offenders involved in the incident - and all were aged in their early to mid teens.
The force said three were girls - one had blonde hair with pink highlights, the second had brown hair and the third black hair.
The fourth was a boy with ginger hair.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.
