Somerset composer to write music for King's coronation
A composer from Weston-super-Mare has been selected to write a piece of music for King Charles III's coronation.
Nigel Hess grew up in the North Somerset town before going on to study music at the University of Cambridge.
The 69-year-old is one of 12 people commissioned to write new pieces for the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
He has previously written a concerto in memory of the Queen Mother - who died in 2002.
Mr Hess, who now lives in West London, was also previously asked to arrange and conduct the music for the after-dinner entertainment at King Charles's 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace.
Speaking to BBC Points West, he said that he had been in touch with the King since the mid-2000s when Charles asked him to write a piano concerto in the memory of the Queen Mother.
"We've kept in touch ever since (and) then a couple of months ago I got the call for the coronation," he said.
"So it was a complete thrill."
Asked how he dealt with the pressure, he said: "You have to sort of put the pressure to one side and write from your heart what you feel is going to be suitable for the occasion."
On its website, Buckingham Palace said the event will feature a "range of musical styles and performers blending tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today".
Fellow British composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber is also taking part in the event.
Sir Andrew said he was "incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem" for the event.
"My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98," he said.
"I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra," he added.
"I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion."
As well as music, there will be a concert the following evening at Windsor Castle, which promises to include world-famous headline acts.
What we know about the Coronation weekend so far:
Saturday 6 May: Coronation service in Westminster Abbey, Coronation carriage procession, Buckingham Palace balcony appearance
Sunday 7 May: Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle, Coronation Big Lunch street parties
Monday 8 May: Extra bank holiday; Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering
