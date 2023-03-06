Urgent repairs to Somerset A39 set to cause disruption
- Published
Urgent drain and gully repairs are being carried out on a major road for four days.
Road closures are in place on the A39 Selworthy Road, between Headon Cross and Venniford Cross, between 09:30-15:00 GMT.
Temporary two-way traffic signals will be in place outside of those hours.
Somerset County Council said the council delayed the roadworks to find dates that had "a reduced impact on road users".
The road is set to be fully closed when it is resurfaced from 18:00-07:00 GMT between 13 March and 16 March.
Councillor Mike Rigby said: "We delayed these works to find a more suitable time so the closures will have a reduced impact on road users.
"The work is essential - we are improving drainage and carrying out repairs."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk