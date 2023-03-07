Somerset march commemorates the Battle of Adwa
More than 200 people have taken part in an event to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Adwa.
Members of the Ethiopian community in Bath, Somerset, embarked on a four-week challenge in an effort to imitate the famous African battle from 1896.
Between them, they walked or ran 970km (602miles) - the same distance marched by the Ethiopian soldiers.
The challenge concluded with a march from Fairfield House to Bath Abbey.
Adwa Victory Day is commemorated on 2 March and celebrates the victory over the Italian invaders in 1896 by Emperor Menelik II, the founder of modern-day Ethiopia.
Participants joined the challenge on fitness tracking app Strava to raise funds to support Fairfield House, which is the former home of the Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I.
Fisseha Gizaw Combley, director of Fairfield House said the challenge was symbolic of fighting aggression, colonisation and freedom.
"We're trying to tell the history of Ethiopia and our community and increase representation," he said.
The march began in the Highlands of Ethiopia, where an estimated 150,000 people marched 900km (559miles) from Addis Ababa to Adwa from 1 March to 2 March 1896.
Many Ethiopians lost their lives during the Battle of Adwa.
"It was a time when colonisation was taking place all over Africa", said Mr Combley.
"We're trying to remember those people who marched to Adwa."
"I've been encouraging people, wherever you are, to just think about what happened to those people while you are walking."
The funds raised from the Race to Adwa event which concluded on Sunday will be used to maintain Fairfield House in order to preserve the legacy of Emperor Haile Selassie.
The money will also go towards repairing the ceiling that fell down in the entrance to the house.
Fairfield House is open to visitors for guided tours on Sundays.