Glastonbury murder: Arrested pair released without charge
Two men arrested in connection with the death of a pensioner have been released without charge.
Officers investigating the death of Frederick Burge, of Glastonbury in Somerset, have been in the town centre handing out witness leaflets and talking to members of the public.
Mr Burge was found dead at his home on George Street at about 12:30 GMT on 26 February.
Police have said they are treating the death of the 89-year-old as murder.
A 49-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested after the discovery of Mr Burge's body but Avon and Somerset Police said they have now been released.
Det Insp Neal Meade, of the force's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Frederick was last seen on Saturday 25 February, at around 08:10, walking his Jack Russell dog along Northload Street and High Street.
"We're keen to hear from anyone that recalls seeing him after that point, or was in the George Street area last weekend and saw anything out of the ordinary.
"What may have seemed inconsequential at the time, could be significant to our investigation, so please come forward and let us know."
Det Insp Meade said Mr Burge's family were still being supported by specialist officers, and kept updated with any developments.
"They are understandably devastated by the events of recent days and we continue to work day and night to get answers for them about what happened," he added.