Glastonbury murder inquiry: Police name 89-year-old victim
An elderly man found dead at a Somerset property has been named by police.
Emergency services were called to an address on George Street in Glastonbury at about 12:30 GMT on Sunday 26 February where they found the body of 89-year-old Frederick Burge.
A 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on police bail.
Avon and Somerset Police said their thoughts were with Mr Burge's family "at this extremely difficult time".
Det Insp Neil Meade, who works for the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) which is leading the murder investigation, said specialist liaison officers were supporting the family.
He said detectives were "working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened" and to "identify those responsible" for Mr Burge's death.
Specialist crime scene investigators have carried out a forensic examination of the scene and continue to review CCTV from the area.
DI Meade said: "We understand people will be shocked by this incident and the neighbourhood policing team are carrying out high-visibility patrols to provide reassurance."