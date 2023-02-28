Frome couple praise community support after house fire
A family has thanked the community for its support after a house fire destroyed almost all their belongings.
Oli and May Hopson-Ward, along with baby Arthur, were unharmed but their home in Frome, Somerset, suffered extensive damage.
An online appeal for help has led to offers of items including bed sheets and prams, and appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines.
"It is really sweet and above and beyond really," said Ms Hopson-Ward.
Firefighters were called to the couple's rented home in Bendalls Wharf on 21 February after a lithium battery for an electric bicycle went up in flames.
Ms Hopson-Ward was feeding five-month-old Arthur when the fire broke out.
"There was a noise like a firework going off," said Mr Hopson-Ward.
"I looked up, there was a big flash and the battery had caught fire and there was nothing you could do it was so intense.
"I started screaming at May to get Arthur out of the house. It was just surreal because you don't think it's going to happen to you," he added.
The family's clothes, television and computers were destroyed and Ms Hopson-Ward said: "Everything that is not damaged by fire stinks and everything is covered in black."
The couple did not have insurance but a social media appeal for help prompted the community to step in to offer support.
"Some people have left some baby wipes and said they've got duvets and covers and left their address.
"Someone's got a pram, a pushchair and given their number, so it's just really kind," said Ms Hopson-Ward.
Elmer Barrett, from Frome Wholefoods, is helping co-ordinate the donations and said they had received items from about 100 people.
"[They are] people in hardship and the response is just lovely. It's just totally mind-blowing really," he added.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the family had "a lucky escape" with flames seen coming from the front and back of the property.
Four fire crews were called out and the family were treated for smoke inhalation but did not require hospital treatment.
