Glastonbury man's death sparks police investigation

Police car at crime scene in Glastonbury
The man was found in a property in Glastonbury

A body has been found by police inside a property in Glastonbury.

Emergency services were called to George Street in the Somerset town at about 12:30GMT on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers found the man's body when they attended the address.

A police cordon has been put in place while enquiries are carried out. Officers are appealing for any information that could help their investigation.

A police cordon has been put in place

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.