CCTV image released in Wellington sexual assault inquiry
Police have released the CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
A woman was sexually assaulted in Wellington on the morning of 26 February.
Officers said the victim was walking along Fore Street when she was attacked at around 01:30 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police would like to speak to the man photographed as they believe he has information which can aid their investigation.
He is white and is shown wearing a dark coat with padding in the sleeves.
"We are making sure the victim has access to any support services she requires following the incident," the police said.
