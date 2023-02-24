Somerset museum acquires 'very rare' medieval brooch
- Published
A "very rare" early medieval brooch of "national significance" has been acquired by a museum.
The historic item was found by metal detectorist Iain Sansome on farmland near Cheddar, Somerset, in 2020.
Curator, Amal Khreisheh, said the large silver and copper alloy disc brooch, used to fasten clothing, is the "first of its kind" found in the South West.
The brooch will undergo conservation work before being put on display at the Museum of Somerset in the autumn.
Ms Khreisheh, of the South West Heritage Trust, which runs the museum, said the item is "exceptional" because of its large size, 91mm (3.5in) in diameter, and the "quality of its decoration".
She said it is decorated in what is known as the "Trewhiddle style", with a unique design made up of detailed plant and animal forms in bright silver and black, set against a gilded back panel.
"At the moment its impact is reduced because of the soil and corrosion products still present on its surface, but once conserved the brooch will be very striking," added Ms Khreisheh.
The piece is likely to have belonged to an important and wealthy person who had access to a goldsmith of "exceptional ability" during the period AD800 to 900, she said.
Tom Mayberry, chief executive of the South West Heritage Trust, said: "We're delighted the great generosity of funders has allowed this extraordinary object to be given a permanent home in Somerset."
He said it had come from a period when the survival of Saxon Wessex was in doubt and Somerset would provide a refuge for King Alfred the Great, from Danish invaders.
Mr Mayberry added: "That the brooch was found so close to Alfred's palace at Cheddar has led to some suggestions of a connection with the royal court, but we'll never know for certain.
"We can only be grateful that such a resonant and beautiful object has been brought to light again after so many centuries.
"It is a great Somerset treasure."