The Tiktok battle against otters eating man's pet fish
- Published
A man has said his battle to stop otters eating the Koi Carp in his pond has "consumed his life".
Oliver George, 27 from Martock, said he is "so upset" that otters are eating fish which are older than him.
Mr George has created an elaborate defence system to try and keep otters out and has started posting about his efforts on TikTok, where he has amassed over a million views.
He said otters had created "absolute chaos rampaging all over the village".
Mr George said they've lost six fish and have only got three left in their Somerset pond.
Each morning Mr George films himself for social media checking that fish are still alive.
He explains that he started creating TikToks because he likes "making people laugh" adding it was a "horrible situation" but he wanted to "show people what we've done".
He said villagers sussed an otter was eating fish from other ponds in the area after finding faeces and fish carcasses eaten in a otter pattern.
It started four weeks ago when a neighbour raised the alarm something was going on.
He said: "First day we received a photo [of a dead fish] saying is this your fish and of course we're like what is going on.
"We have had these fish 28 years and it has been peaceful and tranquil.
"But in panic we come out to look and it wasn't one of our fish, it was one of the neighbours - who had lost all of their fish."
Mr George explained how at first he thought a heron was responsible after seeing one in the local area but the next day they found two dead fish and suspicions fell on an otter which had been seen at local fishing spots.
Now the family have installed a system of nets, chicken wire, blocked up holes in hedges, and installed a cat deterrent noise system which makes a loud noise if triggered.
They have also installed a small shock electric fence for the ponds perimeter.
"We're ready," Mr George said.
He added that they think they have the otter situation "under control" at the moment and are hoping to buy more fish.
He explained that many of the fish have sentimental feelings for the family, especially Big Bertha, a 28-year-old Koi Carp which was 77cm (30 inches) long and worth "thousands of pounds" but killed in one of the suspected otter raids.
"They didn't even eat her - otters eat specific parts of fish.
"At least there would be a purpose if they'd eaten the whole fish like feeding their babies but there was no reason as they leave most."
