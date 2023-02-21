Weston: New GP practice will take up to 15,000 patients
- Published
Construction of a new GP practice currently based in a building of the "worst quality" could begin in October.
Planning permission was secured to build a new facility for Weston-super-Mare's Graham Road GP practice at the rugby club redevelopment.
The new practice is expected to be able to take on up to 15,000 patients.
Health bosses had wanted to open the site in spring 2023, but delays in receiving permission held the process up.
NHS England has provided £3.2m to close and relocate the surgery, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Ageing'
Tim James, estates manager for the area's integrated health board, said: "We are working towards getting onto site and starting construction in October this year."
The plan was originally for a two storey building solely for the surgery, but now a five storey building with Sirona and Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership using the three top floors is being planned.
The current home of the Graham Road practice, whose 11,700 patients include some of the area's most deprived, is a Victorian building which Mr James said was "ageing and not ideal".
Dr Chris Chubb, associate clinical director of Pier Health, a partnership of GP practices in Weston-super-Mare, said: "We have found ourselves in a state where we have got the worst quality estate serving a population who are more in need."
He added: "The good news is that the system recognised this."
Some people have criticised the rugby club location, which is less central than the Graham Road site and across the railway.
Dr Chubb said transport was "the elephant in the room" but that for the half of patients who drove to the practice, parking would be easier at the new site, and that for the third of patients who walk, it would "mostly not be much longer".
A full business case will go to NHS England in April.