A39 near Bridgwater closed after pedestrian hit by car
- Published
A major road has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The A39 was closed in both directions near Bridgwater in Somerset at around 06:25 GMT following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital following the collision.
The road remains closed from the Sandford Hill Roundabout to the Skimmerton Lane junction - a stretch of around half a mile (0.8km).
