Glastonbury Abbey to be refurbished to attract more visitors
A new piazza and improved visitor facilities at a historic abbey have been given the go ahead.
Mendip District Council's approval means work can commence at Glastonbury Abbey in September.
The council and abbey hope the changes will encourage more people to visit the area.
The existing shop and café building will be extended and refurbished, as will the museum, with new accessible toilet facilities being provided.
The former shop building will be demolished as part of the work, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Glastonbury was one of 101 towns across the UK to receive money from the government's Towns Fund, with £23.6m being provided for projects designed to enhance the Somerset town centre.
Janet Bell MBE, director of Glastonbury Abbey, hopes the work will be finished by May or June next year.
The mayor of Glastonbury, councillor Jon Cousins, said: "The piazza will provide an opportunity for people to come and enjoy the abbey environment without necessarily paying to go in.
"It will tie in with the developments we're planning with the town hall for a glass atrium as part of the health and well-being hub at St. Dunstan's House, which is also part of the town deal."