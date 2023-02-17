Young mum's car damaged as 'multiple' vehicles targeted
A mother has described how her car was covered in shards of glass when a balaclava-clad gang smashed her window.
The attack left glass hidden in "every nook and cranny" of Lateesha's new-born baby's carry cot and her two-year-old son's seat.
Police said that a group of five to six people damaged "multiple" vehicles in Weston-super-Mare on Sunday morning before riding away on bikes.
They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said officers were first called at about 04:45GMT and visited the Oldmixon, Bournville and Uphill areas but were unable to identify the offenders.
The force said its local neighbourhood team was aware of the incidents and would carry out "additional high-visibility patrols".
"We're keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the damage, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage, that could help our inquiries."
Lateesha discovered on Monday morning that she was one of the victims after she left her house to find the back window of her grey Nissan Qashqai+2 smashed.
Speaking to the BBC, the 22-year-old said: "I spent over two hours cleaning it as there was glass everywhere, even in the front seat as well as my son's seat and obviously all in my daughter's carry cot.
"But there was glass hidden in every nook and cranny. The unfortunate thing is that there is still shattered shards of glass I can't get out of seats no matter how much I hoover them."
The stay-at-home mum explained that initially her car would not start because the battery had gone flat as the alarm had been going off.
It has since been recharged but there is still glass on the vehicle's back seats - meaning she is still unable to use it.
To repair the damage, Lateesha - who did not want her surname published - has had to claim on her insurance which has cost her £137 in fees, she said.
"I've missed my daughter's immunisations because I couldn't walk there in time and unfortunately my car is not safe for my kids," she added.