A367: Biker in critical condition as crash closes road
- Published
The A367 has been closed in both directions after a crash that has left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.
The crash happened at 09:30GMT at Dunkerton Hill in Bath closing the road between the junctions of Ash Road and White Ox Mead Lane.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "The rider of a motorbike has been taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition."
Police advised motorists to find an alternative route.
