'Confusing' roundabout re-painted after backlash
- Published
"Confusing" roundabout road markings, that one group compared to a crop circle, have been re-painted by the council.
North Somerset Council painted a circle on Clevedon seafront that residents said was "dangerous".
Poor weather meant it was unable to complete the top layer of the original design, it said.
It has since repainted a more "conventional" mini roundabout to "avoid any confusion" though.
The road markings replaced give ways signs at the junction.
A spokesperson said: "Because of the need to wait until warmer weather for the final buff surface to be applied, we have added a more conventional mini roundabout to avoid any potential confusion for road users."
Part of the plans involve adding a top surface to some sections of the road, including to a cycle lane with wavy lines, which has been called "bizarre".
The council said its ultimate goal was for the seafront to be part of a 13-mile walking, cycling and horse riding route linking Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare.
Cathy Hawkins, spokesperson from Save Our Seafront, said the original "crop circle" design had been causing confusion to drivers which was "never a clever idea".
Plans for the "mini roundabout", which is located on the T-junction connecting Alexandra Road and The Beach, were published in the original plans for the Clevedon seafront road scheme.
In Autumn last year, the council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a 400m segregated cycle lane along The Beach.
The council said the scheme should make drivers slow down and help to improve safety.
