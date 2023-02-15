Weston-super-Mare Light festival returns for second year
A town centre has been transformed by a series of illuminated artworks as part of a new pop up festival.
The GLOW festival has opened for a second year in Grove Park, Weston-super-Mare.
Created by a line-up of national artists, the light installations spill out from the main festival site into several town centre locations.
The light show can be enjoyed free of charge by residents and visitors to Weston from 15-18 February.
The festival was created by Weston-based producer Paula Birtwistle and presented in partnership with Culture Weston, Weston-super-Mare Town Council and the Grand Pier.
Ms Birtwistle said: "We've expanded further up into the park, we've invited the college and lots of community people who have helped to build some of the interactive installations.
"We really want everyone to have the chance to play whether you're young or old.
"We tried really hard to make it accessible in price, so it's been free for under 16s and pay what you can for a ticket after that."
