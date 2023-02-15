Tribute to 'beautiful' daughter who died in Somerset crash
A family say a young woman was "taken far too soon" after she died in a single-vehicle crash.
Jade Randall, 30, of Paulton, Somerset, died after her VW Polo left the road sometime after 22:45 GMT on Monday.
A witness reported the collision on Wellow Road, near Peasedown St John, at about 07:45 the following day.
Issuing a photograph of Ms Randall, her family said she would continue to be loved by many.
They said: "We have lost our beautiful daughter and sister, taken far too soon.
"She was the most fiercely loyal friend who will continue to be loved by so many.
"Goodnight Jade. We will love and miss you for the rest of our lives."
Avon and Somerset Constabulary want to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help their enquiries.
