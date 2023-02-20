Bath parking zones to prioritise residents, council says
- Published
Five new residents' parking zones have come into force across Bath.
The aim is to help cut air pollution, reduce parking pressure in the city and to give priority to residents, Bath and North East Somerset Council said.
Cabinet member for transport, Manda Rigby, said it would make it easier for people to find a parking space near to where they live.
"We heard from many residents that struggled to find parking near their homes," she added.
"Also from local businesses who were keen to see more dual-use and limited waiting bays available near their shops," added Ms Rigby.
The five new zones are in the following areas:
- St John's Road, St Michael's Road and Hungerford Road area
- Chelsea Road and Foxcombe Road area
- Sion Hill and Summerhill Road area
- Entry Hill area
- Lyme Gardens and Charmouth Road area
The larger Walcot, Snow Hill and Claremont Road zone and the Oldfield Park and Westmoreland area zone will be installed later in the year, said the council.
Residents and their visitors will now require a digital permit to park their vehicles in the areas affected and the zones will operate between 08:00 to 18:00 seven days a week, excluding bank holidays.
Blue badge holders can park in any zone across the area, provided they display their badge.
By reducing the numbers of vehicles coming into the area, the zones also seek to tackle anti-social driving and parking, including pavement parking.