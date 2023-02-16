Plans for 150 more homes on Bridgwater development
A further 150 homes could be delivered within a new housing development if plans are approved.
The Bridgwater Gateway site will deliver hundreds of new homes on the A38 Taunton Road, near the M5.
Boklok UK Ltd submitted plans in July 2022 for 346 homes on its section of the site, along with a 66-bed care home.
Now Vistry Partnerships has published proposals for a further 150 homes at the western edge of the site.
The Vistry homes will be accessed via the same spine road which runs through the Boklok site, connecting the development to the A38 via Compass Avenue.
The properties will be split between three, four and five-bedroom houses, with affordable homes being provided on the Boklok site.
A spokesman for Thrive Architects, representing the applicant, said: "Through agreement with Boklok, affordable housing is to be delivered on the Boklok site.
"They will provide 150 new homes with a mix of dwelling types as well as open space and play facilities which will benefit the wider neighbourhood."
Decisions on both the Boklok and Vistry proposals will be taken by the new unitary Somerset Council.