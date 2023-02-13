Man appears in court charged with Wellington murder

Police on Jurston Lane
Lewis Smith was found at a property on Jurston Lane in Wellington

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who died from a single stab wound.

Lewis Smith, 30, was found injured at a property in Jurston Lane, Wellington, at about 08:30 GMT on 7 January and died shortly after.

Nicholas Stutt, 33, of Laburnum Street, Taunton, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on 15 March for a plea and case management hearing.

